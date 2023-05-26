Kazakhstan attends international security forum in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan - Security Council secretary Gizat Nurdauletov took part in the XI international meeting of senior security officials held in Moscow region on May 24-25, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The forum organized by the Security Council of Russia brought together over 100 delegations of security councils, law enforcement bodies, foreign ministries of various countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, including the SCO, CSTO, CIS, and the Economic Community of Central African States.

Those present shared views on the key trends of the international situation development, global challenges and threats.

In his address the Security Council secretary stressed the importance of well-coordinated approaches to ensuring international stability amid the current geopolitical situation.

Besides, the forum focused on the global food security and other pressing issues.

On the sidelines of the forum Gizat Nurdauletov held talks with his counterparts to discuss mutual cooperation issues.