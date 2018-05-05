Kazakhstan attends OIC ministerial session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation, led by Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, is taking part in the 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dhaka, themed Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development.

Its agenda covers a wide range of urgent issues of the Islamic World from the standpoint of security and prospects for its further development.

One of the highlights is a large-scale humanitarian crisis as a result of mass exodus of Rohingya of Myanmar neighboring Bangladesh.



Abdrakhmanov noted that Kazakhstan is completely committed to collective will and responsibility to protect Rohingya. This April Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid to Rohingya refuges in Bangladesh to the amount of USD 500,000.



The Kazakh official also drew attention to the Astana process on Syria that strongly supports Geneva talks under the UN aegis and declared itself as the only platform to achieve certain practical effect in four zones of de-escalation on considerable reduction of violence, cessation of fire and return to peaceful life.







He also informed of the beginning of the work of the Islamic Organization Food Security Secretariat in Astana.



A Declaration and a package of resolutions on key issues of the OIC agenda will be adopted on the second day of the session.



