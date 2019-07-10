Kazakhstan attends OSCE PA annual session

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Kazakh Senate and Majilis participated in the 28th annual session of the OSCE PA in Luxembourg, the Senate's press service reports.

This year the session focused on the role of parliaments in promoting sustainable development for strengthening security.



Deputies attended the sittings of the Standing Committee, General Political Affairs and Security Committee, Committee on Economic Issues, Science, Technology and Environment and Committee on Democracy and Human Rights.



The Kazakh delegation also met with OSCE PA officials on the margins of the annual session to debate further ways for strengthening Kazakhstan-OSCE cooperation. Besides, the deputies had talks with colleagues from Austria, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal.







Following the annual session, the OSCE PA adopted the Luxembourg Declaration.