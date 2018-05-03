Kazakhstan attends Turkey first-ever Eurasia Airshow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey's first-ever International Eurasia Airshow took place in the territory of the airport of Antalya, our correspondent reports.

Above 150 aircrafts were featured there on the territory stretching over 300,000 square meters. Above 400 foreign companies from 100 countries of the world took part in it.



The Kazakh delegation, led by Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov, attended the airshow opening ceremony and surveyed the new samples of military equipment and armament, military and double purpose products, the ministry's press service said.







The Kazakh delegation met with National Defense Minister of Turkey Nurettin Canikli, Defense Industry Undersecretary Ismail Demir, heads of the largest Turkish companies, namely, Roketsan, Baykar, Otokar, Aselsan to debate the two countries' military and technical cooperation issues.



Turkey will also take part in the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018", which will be held from May 23 to 26, 2018 in Astana. Military products and inventions of 23 Turkish defense industry complex companies will be showcased in Astana.