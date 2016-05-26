EN
    Kazakhstan attracted $255 bln foreign direct investment, President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - $ 255 billion of foreign direct investment attracted Kazakhstan within the years of independence, informed the President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the plenary session of AEF-2016 themed "The new economic reality: diversification, innovation and knowledge economy".

    "We were able to establish effective cooperation with the leading transnational cooperation. During the years of independence $255 billion of direct foreign investments have been attracted to Kazakhstan. I thank all the companies who gave credit to Kazakhstan, invested in our country," N. Nazarbayev said.
    "I think it is a direct indicator of confidence in our country and its reforms," added the Head of State.
    "Kazakhstan is a young state. This year we celebrate 25th anniversary of our independence. For a quarter of the century we have entered the Top 50 most competitive countries of the world," concluded the President.

