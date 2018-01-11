EN
    12:24, 11 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan attracted FDI worth $15B in 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has attracted FDI to the tune of over $15 billion in first nine months of 2017, Kazinform reports.

    "Last year in the first nine months alone, Kazakhstan attracted over $15 billion in FDI," Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov said at the session of the Government on Thursday.

    According to Minister Suleimenov, there has been a 5.3% increase in FDI compared with the analogous period of 2016.

    "FDI from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union increased by 40.8% up to $935.1 million or 5.9% of total FDI volume. It proves that Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for EAEU business," Suleimenov added.

     

     

