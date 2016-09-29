Kazakhstan attracted nearly $200M of investment into chemical industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past six years Kazakhstan has managed to attract nearly $200 million of investment into its chemical industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Borisbiy Zhangurazov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST", said Thursday that the country had attracted hundreds of millions of foreign direct investment into the domestic chemical industry over the past couple of years.



"As for foreign direct investment, over the last six years gross inflow into chemical industry has made $191.6 million. Although, in 2015 Kazakhstan saw a decline in the inflow of foreign direct investment, in the first quarter of 2016 the situation got better," he noted.



Mr. Zhangurazov added that output of Kazakhstani chemical industry had reached 244.1 billion tenge in 2015, compared to 104.1 billion tenge in 2010.