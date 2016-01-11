Kazakhstan attractive for investment - Dorsch Gruppe Holding CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office Andreas Peschke. The parties focused on preliminary results of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and discussed the prospects of interaction in 2016 amid enhancing the trade-economic relations and chairmanship of Germany in the OSCE this year.

The Kazakh Diplomat told about the results of the recent visit of the EU Diplomacy Head Federica Mogherini to Astana, signing of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement as well as Kazakhstan’s contribution to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Regulation of the Situation around Iran’s Nuclear Program.

A.Peschke welcomed the conclusion of the Kazakh-European agreement and expressed confidence that the document would bring the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU to a brand new level in all important areas of the bilateral relations. The German side stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Regulation of the Situation around Iran’s Nuclear Program. Kazakhstan’s active role in global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation was also highlighted.

B.Nussupov had also negotiations with CEO of Dorsch Gruppe Holding Jürgen Röder on attraction of German investment to Kazakhstan’s economy.

During the talks, Mr. Röder noted investment attractiveness of our country and said that he was going to visit Astana in January 2016. The German investor plans to hold talks on participation of his holding in big investment projects.

Dorsch Gruppe Holding is one of the leading engineering companies of Germany. It has branches in more than 40 countries of the world and employs 2,000 people. The volume of the services rendered by the holding was estimated last year at 2 bln 600 mln euro. The holding specializes in providing services in engineering, construction of hydro-technical utilities, on-the-ground construction, water supply etc.

Source: MFA press service