22:46, 28 December 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan attracts international tourists with its heritage, cultural wealth
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan, in the heart of Central Asia, is a melting pot of more than 130 ethnic groups that make it a multicultural country, where the past and the present combine to become a bridge between Europe and Asia, EFE reports.
Kazakhstan remains a great unknown to international tourism, so its authorities have undertaken a project to promote their heritage and cultural wealth.