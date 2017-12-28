EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:46, 28 December 2017

    Kazakhstan attracts international tourists with its heritage, cultural wealth

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan, in the heart of Central Asia, is a melting pot of more than 130 ethnic groups that make it a multicultural country, where the past and the present combine to become a bridge between Europe and Asia, EFE reports.

    Kazakhstan remains a great unknown to international tourism, so its authorities have undertaken a project to promote their heritage and cultural wealth.

