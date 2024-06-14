Kazakhstan attracts investment in agricultural industry from Switzerland’s INOKS Capital

Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with the general director of the Swiss company “INOKS Capital” Nabil Mark Abdul-Massih, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Kazakh Invest.

They discussed the company's plans to expand its investment activities in Kazakhstan, including the creation of an agricultural fund and the signing of an investment agreement.

“INOKS Capital” aims to enhance existing projects, such as expanding intensive gardens, a feed mill, and modernizing a sugar factory in the Zhambyl region.

The company plans to purchase raw materials from both local and foreign markets. Considering the scale of the planned investments, the possibility of signing an appropriate investment agreement is being considered.

Gabidulla Ospankulov supported the company’s initiatives and spoke about the work of the Investment Headquarters under the leadership of first deputy prime minister Roman Sklyar.

“One of the areas of our work is supporting foreign investors. Thanks to the structure of the Headquarters, we have a unique opportunity to quickly respond to all emerging issues. Decisions made by the Headquarters are binding. We are also carrying out stable work to improve the regulatory framework for more comfortable support of investor projects in Kazakhstan,” said the Chairman.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation through the implementation of new investment projects.

The Swiss company “INOKS Capital” implements projects in the manufacturing sectors of the emerging markets of the CIS and Africa. So, since 2020, the company has implemented several projects in the agricultural industry of Kazakhstan. Among them are the creation of orchards in the Almaty region, as well as a plant for the production of mixed feeds at the Khorgos – Eastern Gate FEZ. At the moment, the company is negotiating the creation of an agricultural fund with Qazaqstan Investment Corporation.