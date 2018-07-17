Kazakhstan attracts more investment than other Central Asian countries - expert

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan attracts 11 times more foreign investment than other countries of the Central Asian region - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Director of China's International Economics and Finance Institute (IEFI) Zhou Qiangwu has told today at the 3rd Thinktank Development Forum "Building Knowledge Corridors along the Great Silk Road" in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Chinese expert says that in terms of annual average rates, Kazakhstan assimilates over $11 billion of foreign capital, whereas Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan attracted about $1 billion each.

"International investment in Kazakhstan amounted to $10 billion in 2013, while in 2015 it was $6.4 billion. And in 2016, there was an upturn up to $16 billion. The industrial investment grows as the countries adjust their policies. Prospects for attracting investment in the Central Asian region will improve in course of time," said Zhou Qiangwu.

The inward investment is also related to the fact that in recent years, the countries of Central Asia have been implementing investment environment reforms, changing administrative procedures, improving the public services, tax incentives, and state support.