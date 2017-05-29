Kazakhstan, Australia hold political consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 26, Astana hosted the 3rd round of political consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Australia attended by the foreign ministries' subdivisions, Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry press-service reports.

During the consultations the sides discussed bilateral political and economic cooperation issues. This includes new actions to intensify the commercial and investment interaction within Astana International Finance Centre, as well as technologies and service of mining industry and equipment supplies.

In addition, they exchanged their views on a wide range of the current issues of the international and regional agendas such as the priorities of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

The sides agreed to cooperate in making counterterrorism efforts and strengthening peace and security through permanent missions in New York.

The Australian side highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution to resolve the Syrian conflict by holding 4 rounds of Astana Process as it resulted in establishing ceasefire and de-escalation zones in Syria.