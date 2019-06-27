Kazakhstan, Austria intend to bolster inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has met today with President of the Federal Council of the Parliament of Austria Ingo Appé, Kazinform cotes to the Kazakh Senate's press service.

Welcoming the interlocutor, Dariga Nazarbayeva stressed that Austria is one of the important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union and expressed confidence that this visit will boost win-win cooperation between the two countries.



The sides agreed to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties. The head of the Kazakh Senate noted that it is necessary to actively develop the potential of the cooperation groups established within the parliaments of Kazakhstan and Austria and to interact within the framework of joint conferences. She suggested holding a Kazakhstan-Austria conference on the transport and logistics potential. The two countries have an advantageous location for regional business and can become logistic hubs. Kazakhstan opens up access for Austria to the vast markets of Central Asia, China, and the EAEU.







"It is necessary to exploit all these opportunities for the development of trade and economic cooperation between our countries," said the Senate Speaker.



According to the head of the Senate, the top-priority sectors of cooperation are agriculture and tourism. The sides emphasized the need to open direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Vienna, making it possible to increase flows of Austrian tourists to Kazakhstan.

Ingo Appé noted Kazakhstan's high achievements in the years of independence and expressed interest in continuing people-to-people cooperation, in particular, training Kazakhstani students in Austria.



Also, the interlocutors discussed the participation of the Austrian delegation in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" to be held on 23-24 September in Nur-Sultan.