Kazakhstan, Austria share experience in combating corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week deputy chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and the Anti-Corruption Alik Shpekbayev paid a visit to Vienna (Austria).

In his report during the special meeting at the OSCE headquarters Alik Shpekbayev told about the peculiarities of the activities of anti-corruption agency of Kazakhstan, ongoing reform of the civil service, provisions of the new "Anti-corruption strategy for 2015-2025". European experts noted innovation developments and proposals of Kazakhstan in the fight against corruption. Foreign experts paid particular interest towards the new code of ethics and the introduction of the universal declaration in Kazakhstan. Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Halil Yurdakul Yigitgüden noted that the information, voiced in Shpekbayev's report, changes the attitude of the European countries towards the Central Asian region. According to international experts, Kazakhstan is the most progressive country in the Central Asian region by the undertaken system measures aimed at modernization of public service and minimization of corruption. During his visit Alik Shpekbayev has also met with Dimitri Vlassis, Chief, Corruption and Economic Crime Branch, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and visited the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA). The meeting with UNODC has discussed prospects of further cooperation including Kazakhstan's participation in the sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption which will be held November 2-6 in St. Petersburg.