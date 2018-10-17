EN
    20:58, 17 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Austria to intensify coop in extradition issues

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM Today, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov met with Federal Minister of Constitutional Affairs, Reforms, Deregulation and Justice Josef Moser in Vienna, as part of his working trip to Austria.

    The parties noted the need to strengthen inter-departmental cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime and terrorism, the press service of the Kazakh Prosecutor's Office informs.

    It was decided to intensify bilateral cooperation in legal assistance and extradition in specific criminal cases.

    The sides discussed also the expansion of the legal framework and accession of Kazakhstan to the conventions of the Council of Europe regarding criminal proceedings.

    After the meeting, the sides signed a joint statement in which the Austrian side expressed support for the initiatives of Kazakhstan to join the conventions on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and on extradition of convicted persons.

    At the end of the meeting, the Prosecutor General thanked his foreign colleagues for the reception and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.
