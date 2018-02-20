Kazakhstan Aviation Industry, Honeywell sign cooperation memorandum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP and Honeywell International have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation today at the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Kazakhstan.

"According to the document, the parties plan cooperation in the sphere of security, modernization and upgrade of avionics, maintenance of aircrafts and joint installation of on-board systems", the press service of the Ministry said.

The memorandum was signed by general director of KAI LLP Kuat Sultanbekov and Regional Manager of Honeywell Shane Tedjarati.