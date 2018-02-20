EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:32, 20 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Aviation Industry, Honeywell sign cooperation memorandum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP and Honeywell International have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation today at the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Kazakhstan.

    "According to the document, the parties plan cooperation in the sphere of security, modernization and upgrade of avionics, maintenance of aircrafts and joint installation of on-board systems", the press service of the Ministry said.

    The memorandum was signed by general director of KAI LLP Kuat Sultanbekov and Regional Manager of Honeywell Shane Tedjarati.

     

     

    Tags:
    Business, companies Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!