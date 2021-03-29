EN
    13:02, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan awards first Teachers’ State Award

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has established the first State Award to Teachers «Kazakhstannyn enbek sinirgen ustazy».

    More than 20 honored teachers from all over Kazakhstan were the first to receive awards as decreed by the Kazakh President, the Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports. The honorary title is given to teachers for excellence and merits to the state.

    Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov awarded the teacher expressing his gratitude for their work and contribution to the education of the younger generation.

    Following the ceremony the Minister told about the changes in education and science, raising teachers’ salaries, etc.


