    08:11, 10 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan awards Medal of Peace to UAE Ambassador

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan has awarded a medal to Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Astana, in recognition of his efforts to enhance international cooperation and his contributions in developing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, WAM reports.

    Ambassador Al Jaber received the medal during a meeting with Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kairat Kozhamzharov.

    Kazakhstan and the UAE
