Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agricultural trade stood at $146mln in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have huge potential for mutual cooperation in agriculture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, the volume of bilateral trade of agricultural products tripled and stood at $146mln, accounting for over a third of the total trade turnover,» said Tokayev during his joint statement with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

The need for further increasing deliveries of agricultural products was highlighted.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.

Earlier it was said that that two countries intend to increase the bilateral trade to up to $1 billion.