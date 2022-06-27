Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss coop in transport

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev took part in a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Transport of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties «compare notes» on a wide range of topical issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, and regional and international agendas. Joint approaches to the expansion of trade, economic, transit, transport, and energy cooperation in the context of a large-scale geopolitical transformation were reviewed.

Tileuberdi noted that Azerbaijan and Türkey are key political and economic partners in the region for Kazakhstan. «Despite the slowdown in economic activity in mutual trade during the coronavirus pandemic, we now have a serious potential to restore the previous and achieve new indicators of mutually beneficial cooperation,» he added.

The participants of the meeting discussed the status of and prospects for the implementation of joint projects, such as railway lines and oil pipelines in the region. In conditions of limited opportunities in the European direction, the routes along the Caspian Sea - Black Sea line are of particular importance. The Ministers agreed that increasing the volume of transport will require timely modernization of technical and tariff conditions in ports, which will serve as a driver of all trade and economic cooperation.

Special attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is of crucial importance for increasing the transit potential of the countries participating in this meeting. The participants noted with satisfaction the unity of approaches to the main directions for the development of transport potential and confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying direct contacts at the government level.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting in this format in Kazakhstan this autumn.