Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation discussed in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstan delegation led by the Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev made a working visit to Azerbaijan on 1-3 April, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the working visit, Kazakh Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev held a number of meetings with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Head of the Azerbaijani Cabinet Novruz Mammadov noted the high level of bilateral relations. He emphasized that the visit of the Kazakh delegation is of particular importance for the further expansion of win-win cooperation.

At the meeting, it was also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are interested in taking maximum advantage of the capabilities of the international transport corridor stretching from China to Europe. The sides exchanged views on cooperation in terms of joint activities in the Caspian Sea, transport, communications, defense and aerospace, information and communications technologies, digital technologies, and other areas of common interest.



During the meeting between the Kazakh delegation and the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the sides noted the importance of the further development of relations both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Reaffirming the interest of the Kazakh side in establishing close cooperation in digital technologies and ICT, Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, underlined the need for reciprocal visits by specialists of the two countries and the exchange of experience in this field.

At the meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev, the sides stressed that relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the development of military-technical cooperation.

Yahya Musayev informed Askar Zhumagaliyev about Azerbaijan's defense industry activities and achievements. He said that the ministry develops and manufactures defense products and exports them to foreign countries as part of military-technical cooperation.



In addition, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation got familiar with the activities of a computer factory, ASANxidmet Center (Public Service Center), and also visited the High Technologies Park, where he held meetings with representatives of CiscoSystems, HuaweiTechnologies, Lenovo / Nutanix, HP / Bestcomp / HTech Investment, SAP, Oracle, Dell.