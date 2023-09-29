Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand coop

Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel held a meting with Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Azeri Interparliamentary Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Parviz Shakhbazov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics and energy spheres.

During the meeting, Alim Baigel noted that the mutual visits of the Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan took place last year and this year has given a strong impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Parviz Shakhbazov noted that the trust-based dialogue between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilkham Aliyev contributes to close and productive cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said that he is planning to take part the 1st SCO Energy Forum to take place on October 3-4 in Astana.

The sides highly assessed joint work in the trade and economic a well as the realization of projects of high geoeconomic significance for both countries as well as the entire region. Mutual interest in the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, realization of a new project on laying deep sea electric cable in the Caspian Sea as well as greater exports of Kazakh of across Azerbaijan were expressed. The start of the practical work on laying fiber-optic communication lines across the Caspian seabed was noted.

As part of the agreement reached between KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, transportation of 1.5mln tons of oil along Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan began starting from March 2023.

From March to August 2023, 520 thousand tons of oil and gas were shipped from the Aktau port in the direction of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. In addition, the Kazakh side looks at the opportunity to transport five million tons of oil through the Baku-Sapsa oil pipeline as well as by rail to the Black Sea terminals.

In conclusion, the Kazah ambassador proposed a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.