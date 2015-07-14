Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand military cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Nejmeddin Sadigov has met today with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Saken Zhasuzakov.

During the meeting in Baku, the sides discussed cooperation in military education and military technical sphere, exchange of military men between the armed forces of the two countries, and security in the Caspian region. Following results of the meeting, the military authorities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed the Protocol of Intent on bilateral cooperation. Prior to wrapping up the visit to Azerbaijan on July 15, the Kazakhstani delegation plans to visit the Heydar Aliyev Baku High Military School, the Azerbaijan Higher Military Naval School and meet with Azerbaijani peacekeepers.