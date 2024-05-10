Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan eye ways of strengthening strategic partnership

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov in Almaty ahead of the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The meeting saw the sides touching upon further strengthening of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance as well as exchanging views on the current situation in the region.

The Kazakh and Azerbaijani sides also discussed the ways of stepping up volumes of trade turnover and transit and transport potential.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Speaking of the upcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Foreign Minister Bairamov expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for showing support and its active stance on promoting bilateral peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also expressed confidence the today’s talks will contribute to the peace process.