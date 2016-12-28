Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group members received state awards

BAKU. KAZINFORM On December 27, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku held a ceremony of awarding active members of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group. The event was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

President of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Eldar Gunaidyn and Head of the Abai Centre of Kazakh Language, History and Culture Fatima Durssunova were awarded with “25 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan” medal.

“The majority of the objectives we set for year 2016 have been fulfilled. We have organized an evening with Altynbek Korazbayev (famous Kazakh singer and composer), a photo exposition together with the First President's Foundation and a meeting of youth with the members of Zhanartau Public Movement,” Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan B.Issabayev said.

The Diplomat highlighted the importance of cooperation between higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, namely, direct contacts between Baku State University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Among the awardees are honorary members of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group including Rector of the Azerbaijan Sate Academy of Arts Omar Eldarov, President of the World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations Yahya Aliyev, director Oqtay Mirqasımov, businessman Rafat Aliyev and Azerbaijani poets, writers, artists and journalists. They were awarded with certificates of honour on behalf of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan B.Issabayev.

Handing over the awards, the Kazakh Ambassador congratulated the attendees again on the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence and thanked the leadership and members of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group for its contribution to the development of cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries. He also expressed hope for further fruitful and successful cooperation in favour of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.