Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan keen to expand multifaceted cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan H.E. Rashad Mammadov, Kazinform has learned from the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, Nigmatulin noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan, its key partner in Caucasian region.



Both sides named President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Azerbaijan in April 2017 a landmark event in the development of bilateral strategic partnership between Astana and Baku. It should be noted that during the visit Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan outlined prospects of multifaceted cooperation.



According to Nigmatulin, the two countries share common stance on the most pressing international and regional challenges.



It was noted that parliamentary diplomacy is of paramount importance and that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan can use potential of parliamentary cooperation groups and relevant committees to implement the agreements achieved during the April visit.



Nigmatulin and Mammadov expressed readiness to closely cooperate in the context of the upcoming events, including 25 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology and the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".