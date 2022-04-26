Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan keen to expand transport and logistics potential

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation led by deputy head of the Presidential Administration – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan paid a working visit to Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the capital of Azerbaijan, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation held talks with head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Chairman of «Azerbaijan Railways» CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

During the talks the sides exchanged view on regional and international agenda, discussed in detail the development of trade and economic, transit and transport, logistics and energy cooperation, as well as future plans in the context of 30 years since establishing diplomatic relations.

The sides expressed mutual interest in expanding and strengthening the existing transport and logistics infrastructure and full use of economic potential of the two countries.

On the sidelines of the visit there were held meetings of heads of national railway and oil and gas companies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in order to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation.