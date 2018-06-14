Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to boost cultural coop

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A meeting between the Kazakh delegation led by Head of the Kazakh President's Office Makhmud Kassymbekov and the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev has been held today in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks, Mr. Kassymbekov mentioned the high level of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Biography book presentation in Baku, and that the Kazakh public positively received a book about the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, in the Kazakh language presented in Astana in May this year. He also drew attention to the special attitude of the Kazakh people towards Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Azerbaijani minister underlined that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have traditional fraternal relations of common cultural roots.

"Using the favorable historic and political platform, the peoples of our countries should communicate more often, create joint projects," Mr. Garayev said.

Highlighting good development of cinematography in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Minister of Culture proposed to look into the possibility of creating joint film projects.

The initiative was supported by Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediyuly. He cited successful examples of joint film projects with Russia and China including Panfilov's 28 Men.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides discussed the issue of holding the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan in 2018 and 2019.

At the end of the meeting, the head of Kazakhstan's delegation presented Abulfas Garayev with a commemorative book about Heydar Aliyev written in Kazakh.