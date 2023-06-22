Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to raise mutual trade to $1bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Baku, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Alikhan Smailov conveyed warm greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and pointed out the importance of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Leader Heydar Aliyev marked in 2023.

He emphasized that the interaction between the two countries was a bright example of the strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding. Azerbaijan is the most important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover increased by 40% and exceeded 460 million US dollars. In January-April 2023, mutual trade reached 185 million US dollars having risen by 40%.

«Together with the Government of Azerbaijan we are working on expanding the trade-economic relations, as per the task set to us to raise trade turnover to 1 billion US dollars,» said Alikhan Smailov.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that this official visit of the Kazakh Prime Minister to Azerbaijan would promote further development of the two countries’ friendly relations.

«The agenda of our cooperation expands year by year. I am pleased to know that the agreements reached at the level of the presidents are being implemented, which proves a high level of relations between the two countries. Alongside, we have a huge potential for their further development. The implementation of the measures, which we have agreed on, will contribute to increasing commodity turnover and create additional opportunities for business, for implementation of more largescale projects in energy, transport and other sectors,» said Ilham Aliyev.