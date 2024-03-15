Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to set up investment fund with initial capital of $300mln

Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) hosted the 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan- Kazakhstan Expert Council, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting were Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel, director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yerkin Tukumov, AIR Center Chairman, ambassador Farid Shafiyev, diplomats, leading exports of Azerbaijan in political sciences, international relations and economics as well as media representatives. Joining the meeting via videoconference were also deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, head of the interparliamentary cooperation group of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Aidos Sarym, director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliye and leading expert of the Turkic Academy Timur Kozyrev.

Photo: Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan

During the event, the experts commended the outcomes of the two-day state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, 2024, in Baku, Fuzuli, and Shusha. It was noted that the high level of bilateral political dialogue contributes to growth in cooperation in a wide range of areas and gives impetus to the realization of a number of joint strategic projects in energy and transport.

In this context, Baiel highlighted the importance of major projects such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, laying of a fiber-optic communication line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, export of Kazakh oil and uranium through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Photo: Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan

The diplomat drew attention to the activization of the discussion of prospects for transiting electricity from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

Baiel pointed out that during the visit the decision was made to create a joint investment fund with the initial capital of 300 million US dollars. The ambassador drew attention to the fact that President Tokayev characterized the Kazakh-Azeri relations as strategic and allied.

Photo: Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan

During the meeting, the experts noted the rising global standing of the Organization of Turkic States and greater integration processes between the member states of the Organization.

In addition, there were heard expert views on issues of energy, transport and logistics, scientific and expert cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties and youth policy.