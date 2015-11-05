Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen defense ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met today with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov at Ukimet Uyi in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan share concern about, especially the development of bilateral military and technical cooperation. Karim Massimov and Zakir Hasanov vowed to strengthen contacts between the defense ministries of the two countries.