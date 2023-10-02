Kazakhstan back in top 10 of 19th Asian Games medal standings

Kazakhstan returned to the top 10 of the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

After earning its 4th gold medal in canoe sprint at the Asian Games, Kazakhstan elbowed aside Indonesia and landed the 10th spot in the medal tally. Timur Khaidarov and Sergey Yemelyanov clocked the distance in 1:49.010 ousting their opponents in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m earlier this morning. Silver went to Japan. The Iranian team settled for bronze.

Currently, Kazakhstan has 4 gold, 7 silver and 25 bronze medals.

China dominates the medal standings with a total of 251 medals, including 139 gold medals. Coming in second is Japan with 116 medals, including 30 gold medals. South Korea rounds out the top 3 with 128 medals, including 30 gold medals.

India, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Hong Kong (China), and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are featured in the top 10.