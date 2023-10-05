Kazakhstan back in top 10 of Asian Games medal tally after incredible day in Hangzhou

After three gold medals pocketed in one day, Kazakhstan made its way back into the top 10 of the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

After karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov added his gold medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally, the country climbed to the 10th spot in the overall medal standings.

Currently, the Kazakh squad has a total of 59 medals, 8 gold, 13 silver and 37 bronze medals.

China continues to dominate with 325 medals, including 176 gold, 96 silver and 53 bronze medals at the top of the Asian Games medal standings. Coming in second is Japan with 149 medals (39 gold, 51 silver and 59 bronze). South Korea rounds out the top 3 with a total of 153 medals (33 gold, 46 silver and 74 bronze).

Today Kazakhstani athletes hauled three gold medals in cycling, jiu jitsu and karate.