    09:37, 07 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan back to Asian Games Top 10 medal tally

    Asian Games
    Phoot: news.cn

    On October 7 and 8 Kazakh athletes are set to vie for top honors in archery, artistic swimming, break dancing, canoe slalom, chess, jiu-jitsu, karate, water polo (bronze medal match), and freestyle wrestling at the now-running Asian Summer Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Schrodinger’s Sport Telegram Channel.

    ASian Games
    Free sources photo

    As of now Kazakhstan ranks 10th in the overall medal count by winning 9 gold, 18 silver and 41 bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan hauled 76 medals, including 15 gold, 17 silver and 44 bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
