On October 7 and 8 Kazakh athletes are set to vie for top honors in archery, artistic swimming, break dancing, canoe slalom, chess, jiu-jitsu, karate, water polo (bronze medal match), and freestyle wrestling at the now-running Asian Summer Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Schrodinger’s Sport Telegram Channel.

As of now Kazakhstan ranks 10th in the overall medal count by winning 9 gold, 18 silver and 41 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan hauled 76 medals, including 15 gold, 17 silver and 44 bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games.