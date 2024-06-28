EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:15, 28 June 2024

    Kazakhstan backs broadening Central Asia + Germany partnership

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko participated in the online senior officials meeting of the working group on regional resilience and security within the framework of the Central Asia+Germany cooperation format along with representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Germany, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

    The participants exchanged views on the issues of regional security and resilient development in Central Asia.

    Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted the importance of the establishment of the Strategic Regional Partnership between Germany and Central Asia following the first meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany in Berlin on September 29, 2023.

    Underscoring the interest in deepening mutually beneficial partnership within the framework of Central Asia+Germany format, the Kazakh diplomat informed about regional and international initiatives of Kazakhstan and underlined the relevance of the proposals by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the importance of strengthening interaction on issues of fighting terrorism, extremism, unlawful drug trafficking and transnational crime. He also noted the relevance of regional engagement in the context of climate change and attracting the best practices from Germany.

    In conclusion, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further development of the Central Asia+Germany cooperation format.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
