Kazakhstan backs Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Being a presiding country of the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation (known also as the Hague Code of Conduct, HCoC) in 2016-2017, Kazakhstan has participated in the HCoC support event held on October 10, 2016. The goal of the event was to attract attention of the international community to the HCoC for its further universalization, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

In his speech, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov stressed the importance of the HCoC as an integral and important component of the international mechanism of non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons and means of its delivery. The participants were informed also about the plans and priorities of Kazakhstan on the post of the HCoC presiding country.



Special Envoy of the EU for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament JacekBylica, Secretary General of the French Strategic Research Foundation Alexandre Houdayer and Cincinnati University Professor of Political Science and Asian Studies, author of the book "Containing Missile Proliferation" Dr. Dinshaw J. Mistry addressed the participants too. They provided in-depth information about various aspects of proliferation of ballistic missiles as well as the current threats to international peace and security.



Representatives of the UN member states, academic communities and international NGOs attended the event.



For reference:

The objective of the HCoC is to strengthen confidence-building measures, transparency and security in relations among the member countries through voluntary exchange of information about the existing national rocket-and-space programs and preliminary notification about planned launches of ballistic missiles. 138 countries have already joined the Code. Kazakhstan joined the HCoC in July 2005.