Kazakhstan backs integration processes development - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his opinion about the ongoing integration processes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The deep-seated contradictions remaining in the world are becoming a challenge for the entire international community, including Kazakhstan. The solution to the global problems is only possible within efficient cross-border partnership. Kazakhstan supports development of the integration processes aimed at economic collaboration and cooperation. I have always been a supporter of preserving the relations that were before: human and cultural ones. And, therefore, I offered strengthening the Commonwealth of Independent States. Nevertheless, it did not turn out the way desired," the Head of State said at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the National Security Committee.

After that, the President noted, the so-called multi-speed integration was proposed. "Those who want to be closer, should be closer, while the rest should cooperate associatively. Therefore, the Eurasian Economic Union was created. We heard so much criticism about this: that a kind of empire is being created, uniting. It is no such matter. This is a purely economic association that serves the interests of all our countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev explained.

According to him, despite the fact that the EAEU was established during the crisis period, the trade turnover between the union countries has grown by 30-40 percent this year. "I consider it promising and we will prove this is a living, normal organization, and it's not for nothing that today about 40 states want to cooperate and create an association," concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.