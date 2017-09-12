Kazakhstan backs new UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has welcomed a new resolution of the UN Security Council on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service.

The ministry noted that the resolution was unanimously adopted on September 11 by all members of the UN Security Council, including Kazakhstan, as a response to the sixth and most powerful nuclear test North Korea conducted on September 3.

"We regret to note that the DPRK continues relentlessly violating the resolutions adopted by the Security Council, and this inevitably leads to greater implications for the country and its leaders," Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Umarov said. He expressed the hope that Pyongyang will embrace the path of prudence and dialogue.

"Having launched a series of advanced ballistic missiles, the DPRK shook the planet with its terrible nuclear tests again. The irresponsible policy of North Korea negatively affects the global nuclear non-proliferation process and undermines the collective efforts to ensure a nuclear-free future of the planet," he stressed in the speech. Kazakhstan, as a country seriously affected by nuclear tests, is adamantly opposed to such outrageous violations and expresses its firm conviction that nuclear testing has no place in the 21st century. Taking the principled stance, Kazakhstan supported the new resolution, hoping that it would remind Pyongyang that the world does not accept North Korea's nuclear program, the statement says.

The new resolution bans the exports of textiles from North Korea and imposes an embargo on gas condensate deliveries to the country. Besides, the UN Security Council has also capped crude oil and refined petroleum products deliveries. The document empowers countries to inspect vessels at sea, in case an embargo violation is suspected. The document includes sanctions against the Workers' Party of Korea, including its Central Military Commission, as well as individual sanctions on North Korean Minister of People's Armed Forces General Pak Yong Sik.

Summarizing the results of the meeting, in addition to strengthening sanctions, the Security Council members also confirmed the importance of supporting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and expressed their commitment to the political and diplomatic methods of peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the situation.

Achieving a world free of nuclear weapons is the top priority proclaimed by the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in his political address to the UN Security Council in January this year. "As an important goal in this context, the Republic of Kazakhstan, standing for the urgent resumption of the multilateral negotiation process on this issue, also sees the soonest and constructive settlement of the problem of nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula. Ideally, Kazakhstan calls on all UN Member States, especially the Permanent Members of the Security Council, to rid the world of nuclear weapons by the UN's 100th Anniversary in 2045, " it was noted in the January address of the Head of State.