    14:40, 07 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan backs OPEC+ extra oil output cuts

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 6 the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting took place in Vienna, Austria.

    It agreed to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day till the end of the first quarter of 2020.

    Kazakhstan supported this decision assuming the commitment to cut oil output by 17,000 barrels a day. Consequently, the country’s current liabilities under the current agreement, reached last December, stand at 1,843 mln barrels a day.

