    17:39, 02 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan backs OPEC production freeze

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of the Energy Ministry Kazakhstan supports the international efforts of oil production freeze.

    The message says: "Kazakhstan will announce its final decision after the OPEC meeting and non-OPEC countries' meeting".

    As is known on November 30 OPEC member countries agreed to reduce production to 32,5 million barrels a day.  Russia agreed to reduce production by 300 thousand barrels a day. That day Brent crude futures were up to 50.47 dollars for barrel (8,82 percent). This has been maximum surge since February 2016. 

