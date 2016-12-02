Kazakhstan backs OPEC production freeze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of the Energy Ministry Kazakhstan supports the international efforts of oil production freeze.

The message says: "Kazakhstan will announce its final decision after the OPEC meeting and non-OPEC countries' meeting".

As is known on November 30 OPEC member countries agreed to reduce production to 32,5 million barrels a day. Russia agreed to reduce production by 300 thousand barrels a day. That day Brent crude futures were up to 50.47 dollars for barrel (8,82 percent). This has been maximum surge since February 2016.