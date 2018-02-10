Kazakhstan badminton team qualifies for Asian Games

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's team, fully represented by athletes of South Kazakhstan, secured the 9th place at the Asian Badminton Team Championships, Kazinform has learnt from the regional sports department.

"The competitions were held from 4 to 9 February in Alor Setar, Malaysia. In the last game, our team defeated the national team of Nepal scoring 5-0. With the ninth place, the national team of Kazakhstan qualified for the Asian Games," the department's statement said.

The national team includes Dmitriy Panarin, Artur Niyazov, Ikramzhan Yuldashev, and Khaitmurat Kulmatov.

