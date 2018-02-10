EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:49, 10 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan badminton team qualifies for Asian Games

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's team, fully represented by athletes of South Kazakhstan, secured the 9th place at the Asian Badminton Team Championships, Kazinform has learnt from the regional sports department.

    "The competitions were held from 4 to 9 February in Alor Setar, Malaysia. In the last game, our team defeated the national team of Nepal scoring 5-0. With the ninth place, the national team of Kazakhstan qualified for the Asian Games," the department's statement said.

    The national team includes Dmitriy Panarin, Artur Niyazov, Ikramzhan Yuldashev, and Khaitmurat Kulmatov.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!