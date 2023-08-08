EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:10, 08 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bags 20 medals at Chengdu Universiade, ranks 20th

    None
    Photo: FISU
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China bagged a record 178 medals at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. It pocketed 103 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze medals followed by Japan and South Korea with 93 and 58 medals respectively.

    The team of Kazakhstan secured 20 medals (two gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze) to rank 20th in the medal count. Milad Karimi and Rita Bakisheva won gold medals.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!