Kazakhstan bags 20 medals at Chengdu Universiade, ranks 20th

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China bagged a record 178 medals at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. It pocketed 103 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze medals followed by Japan and South Korea with 93 and 58 medals respectively.

The team of Kazakhstan secured 20 medals (two gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze) to rank 20th in the medal count. Milad Karimi and Rita Bakisheva won gold medals.