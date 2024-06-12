Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Suwon 2024 Archery Asia Cup leg 3

Adel Zheksembinova and Andrei Tyutyun won bronze in the mixed team events at the Suwon 2024 Asia Cup leg 3 held between June 3 and June 8 in Suwon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Andrei was the best in the men’s individual events, while Ilfat Abdullin won silver in finals recurve and compound, individual.

158 archers from 18 Asian countries participated in the third leg of the continental meet.