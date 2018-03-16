Kazakhstan bags 3rd gold at boxing tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxers are fighting in the finals of Feliks Stamm Tournament 2018 which is underway in Warsaw, Poland, Sports.kz reports.

In the final match of the 69 kg weight category, Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov fought against Russian Sergey Sobylinskiy. The bout ended with Shymbergenov's win by a unanimous decision.

Earlier, the Kazakh boxer beat Czech Zdeněk Chládek and German Magomed Shachidov.

It should be mentioned that it is Kazakhstan's third gold medal at Feliks Stamm Tournament 2018 as Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) and Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg) won their final fights there earlier.

Three other Kazakh boxers are to step into the ring: Abay Tolesh (75 kg), Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81 kg) and Anton Pinchuk (91 kg).