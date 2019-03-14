EN
    13:48, 14 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bags 5 gold medals at IWF Youth World Championships

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team secured five gold medals at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Olga Pastukhova (U81kg weight class), who lifted 215 kilograms (92 kg in the snatch and 123 kg in the clean and jerk) finished in the first place. She has also won a "small" silver medal in the snatch and a "small" gold medal in the clean and jerk.

    Rakhat Bekbolat (U96kg) lifted 323 kg (144+179). In addition, he managed to secure "small" silver medal in the snatch and a "small" gold medal in the clean and jerk.

    It should be mentioned that earlier three gold medals for Kazakhstan were gained by Sairamkez Akmolda, Saikhan Taisuyev, and Sapi Yessengeldy.

