Kazakhstan bags 7 medals at 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The closing ceremony of the 2019 Summer Universiade will be held in Naples today. Team Kazakhstan wrapped up its participation in the sporting event with seven medals, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

On the final day of the 2019 Summer University Games Italy and the U.S. will fight for gold in Men’s water polo. The bronze water polo match will see the clash between Russia and Hungary.

Team Kazakhstan was represented by 94 athletes at the Universiade. Judoka Galymzhan Kyrykbai clinched the only gold medal for Kazakhstan.

Gymnasts Nariman Kurbanov and Milad Karimi, track-and-field athlete Mikhail Litvin, taekwondo athlete Smaiyl Duisebai and skeet shooter Zoya Kravchenko collected silver medals each.

Sarsenkul Rysbekova earned bronze in skeet shooting for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan stands 25th in overall medal tally. Its place in the overall medal standing will not be affected by the results of the today’s water polo matches.