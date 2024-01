ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team won bronze medals at the Football 7 World Cup Brazil, SPORTINFORM reports.

Scoring 9-7 in the game for third place, Kazakhstan's team managed to beat Argentina for the second time within 4 days. Kairat Kulbarakov, Bektas Izizov, Daniyar Sopiyev, and Zhassyn Kaipbayev scored goals for Kazakhstan.

