NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva won a bronze medal in the club exercises at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Sofia, Bulgaria, Olympic.kz reads.

Italy’s Stiliana Nikolova was the best in the clubs, while Italian Sofia Raffaeli pocketed silver.

40 individual gymnasts and six teams from 27 states vied for top honors in the event that took place on April 8-10.