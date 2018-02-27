Kazakhstan bags first medal at 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler Korlan Zhakansha (55 kg weight class) has won the country's first medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships which is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

Competing for bronze, Zhakansha defeated Chinese Liguo Cao scoring 7-4.

Besides, our compatriots Meirambek Ainagulov (63 kg), Maksat Yerezhepov (77 kg), Khusdein Mutsolgov (87 kg), and Anton Savenko (130 kg) will also fight for bronze medals at the Asian Championships.