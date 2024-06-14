EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:03, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bags gold, silver and bronze at Horseback Archery World Championships in China

    Horseback Archery
    Photo credit: Kazakh National Sports Federation

    Kazakhstan won gold, silver and bronze medals in various historic styles at the Horseback Archery (Zhamby atu) World Championships held in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The four-day event brought together sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Australia, Malaysia, Turkiye, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

    Horseback Archery
    Photo credit: Kazakh National Sports Federation

    Abzal Tulybekov, Aitbek Sarybai, Nursultan Birlikbayev and Batyr Beksauyt defended the country’s colors at the championships.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!