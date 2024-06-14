Kazakhstan bags gold, silver and bronze at Horseback Archery World Championships in China

Kazakhstan won gold, silver and bronze medals in various historic styles at the Horseback Archery (Zhamby atu) World Championships held in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The four-day event brought together sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Australia, Malaysia, Turkiye, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

Photo credit: Kazakh National Sports Federation

Abzal Tulybekov, Aitbek Sarybai, Nursultan Birlikbayev and Batyr Beksauyt defended the country’s colors at the championships.